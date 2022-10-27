The Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (QCSAPC) is hosting their fifth Annual Live Virtual Event on Tuesday, November 1st from 1-3 p.m. on Zoom.

The special guest for this year’s webinar is former NFL player Randy Grimes. Grimes talks about his personal journey to get off painkillers after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 10 years. He urges other players and those suffering from pain medication addiction to reach out for help. Grimes says the treatment he received at Behavioral Health in Palm Beaches saved his life and gave him back his family.

Since 2009, Grimes and his wife Lydia have reached hundreds of thousands of people through media interviews and audiences. He is a frequent keynote speaker for audiences including students, professional athletes, law enforcement, treatment center professionals, mental health advocates, conference attendees, inmates and community members.

Register is required, as space is limited. Click here to register.