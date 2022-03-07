Thirty-six Illinois museums will receive a total of $19.7 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday. They include the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, and Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.

The investments are made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, the first in nearly a decade.

“Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents. That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy,” Gov. Pritzker said in a Monday release. “I am pleased to see the array of improvements and exhibits that will happen as a result of our 2022 Public Museum Capital Grants, made possible through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally owned land. The maximum grant award for projects is $750,000, and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

“Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and local boost tourism.”

The Rock Island County projects winning funds are:

Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Niabi Zoo Prairie Dog Exhibit – $436,100

City of Rock Island, Quad City Botanical Center Children’s Garden, Phase III – $750,000

More information about the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.