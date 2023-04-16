Niabi Zoo reopens tomorrow at 10 a.m.!

The animals may have been hibernating over the winter, but the zoo didn’t; they were busy working on new amenities like improved food services and “Scooter Pals” vehicles that make getting between exhibits even more fun. This year, Niabi is partnering with Kulture City to create an inclusive, enjoyable experience for all visitors, regardless of their sensory needs.

Photos courtesy Niabi Zoo

Visitors can watch exhibits being built and remodeled as they visit the zoo this year. New, state-of-the-art habitats for African Painted Dogs and Prairie Dogs are scheduled to open later this season, while the Big Cat and Bald Eagle exhibits will undergo remodeling and modernization.

Photos courtesy Niabi Zoo

“There is always something new to experience and explore at the Niabi Zoo,” said zoo director Lee Jackson.” The hard work, planning and most of all, the amazing generosity of our wonderful community has created a facility that everyone can be proud of. We can’t wait to welcome the Quad Cities community back to the zoo for what’s shaping up to be the most exciting season yet.”

