Two more Quad Cities organizations are joining the global outpouring of support for Ukraine relief, as the former Soviet bloc nation continues to fight the Russian war.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley on Wednesday said in a release: “No one can watch this destruction occur and not be impacted by the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding in real time right before our eyes. While the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation is deeply concerned with the humanitarian cost of this senseless war, we are in a much better position to support animal welfare relief.”

As such, the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation voted unanimously to begin with the donation of a $1,000 matching grant to Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve, which manages a zoological garden and the Saiga Biosphere reserve (a UNESCO Heritage site), the release said.

A peacock at the Aksania Nova Biosphere Reserve, operated by the National Academy of Agrarian Science of Ukraine.

The reserve holds the only captive heard of Saiga antelope in the world, which makes this herd extremely important to the conservation of the species. The Reserve biodiversity is amazing, with over 500 plant species, and over 3,000 species of animals, the zoo said. The Aksania Nova Biosphere is located in Kherson Oblast, north of Crimea, and is operated by the National Academy of Agrarian Science of Ukraine. Aksania Nova is a heavily targeted and strategic military area.

The Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation is working with the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) to get donated funds where they are needed.

If you would like to help, you can donate on the Niabi Zoo website. After choosing your donation amount, use the drop-down menu under “Apply my donation to” and select “Ukraine Fund.” You can also mail your donation to:

Niabi Zoological Park, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, IL 61240. Please remember to write “Ukraine Fund “on the memo line of your check.

Askania-Nova (to be supported by Niabi Zoo) is in southern Ukraine.

The Foundation will match the first $1,000. You can also go to the ZAA website at www.zaa.org/donate to contribute (put Aksania in the comment box).

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf also is helping Ukraine.

“Many of us have been feeling a bit helpless with the devastating events happening in the Ukraine. Beréskin Gallery is partnering with the Bettendorf Rotary to fundraise and provide relief directly to those who are displaced,” according to the gallery website.



The public is invited on Friday, April 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for a one-time, one-day show featuring sunflowers. Proceeds from art sales will go to aid those living in Ukraine. Bereskin also is seeking artists to create and donate a “sunflower” piece to be shown at the gallery in April.

Pieces will be due in the gallery (2967 State St., Bettendorf) no later than March 29th. If you’d like to help, visit the Bereskin website.

On Thursday, March 31, Bettendorf-based Joy Avenue Media is hosting an eight-hour benefit concert — “Playing for Peace,” to raise money for medical supplies and care for Ukrainian refugees. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the humanitarian organization Razom.