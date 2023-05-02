The Niabi Zoo Foundation has canceled the Niabi Zoo 60th Birthday Bash, the fundraiser featuring Maggie Speaks scheduled for May 4 at the Rust Belt.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who showed interest and support for the event, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the foundation board announced Tuesday. “Our team is already working on exciting ways to celebrate Niabi Zoo’s 60th anniversary throughout the year. We hope to have your continued support in our future efforts.”

Those who bought tickets for the Thursday fundraiser should check their email for refund information. Refunds to all ticket holders through the original payment method should take place within 5-7 business days, the board said.

