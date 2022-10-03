Beni and Togo, two new Red River hogs at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley announced Monday the arrival of its newest residents — Beni and Togo, two African Red River Hogs.

Beni and Togo are brothers and were born in a zoo in the U.S., according to a Niabi release. They are both just over two years old and are growing fast. Red River hogs are found in the rainforest and wet savannahs of west and central Africa. Full grown Red River hogs can weigh as much as 250 pounds, the zoo said.

You can visit these beautiful animals near the reptile house, where they will share a habitat with our yellow backed Duiker.

Niabi Zoo admission is free through Oct. 28, 2022. To plan your visit, click HERE.