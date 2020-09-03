Niabi Zoo is celebrating the recovery of one of its animals from a delicate surgery.



Keeya is an Eastern Black and White Colobus Monkey that has a cancerous tumor.



A zookeeper noticed blood in her enclosure in February, that prompted the checkup that diagnosed the tumor.



Veterinarians performed a hysterectomy in March that likely saved her life.

“We’re just so happy to see our family thriving again they are doing every well they’re nice and active and it’s just a really great relief in these already stressful times to have something just so positive,” said Laura Riggins, Animal Handler.



Keeya is now back with the rest of her friends.