Niabi Zoo joins the Zoological Association of America

Niabi Zoo has been granted admission into the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education.

“ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve.”

Zoos accredited with the ZAA are required to go through an in-depth application and review process every 5 years, including a multi-day onsite inspection. During the accreditation process, animal welfare, veterinary care, nutrition, enrichment, security, safety, facility maintenance, record keeping, and a thorough review of policies, procedures, and protocols are reviewed.

Niabi Zoo will open for the 2020 season on April 11.

For more information, visit the Niabi Zoo website.