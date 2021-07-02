Niabi Zoo makes some changes to pandemic restrictions

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley is making some modifications to its visitor restrictions set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to be able to welcome guest back to the Zoo this fourth of July weekend with fewer restrictions,” said Director, Lee Jackson. “It’s been a long difficult period for the everyone and we’re happy to move a little bit closer to normal.”

Tickets can still be purchased online, but now the option to buy tickets in person at the zoo has returned.

Also, the timed entry blocks are no longer being used, so guests can arrive or leave the zoo at their convenience.

Masks are no longer required on the train or carousel rides, although masks are still required in buildings and at giraffe feedings.

With all buildings now open, guests can view the newest special exhibit “Spineless Wonders.” This exhibit houses a cross section of invertebrate animals, including black widow spiders, giant robber crabs, sea anemones, and tarantulas.

Some summer camps are returning and will be available for the first time since 2019.

The changes also give guests more opportunities to view Kito, Niabi Zoo’s first white rhinocerous.

“More exciting additions and improvements will be introduced over the course of the summer,” said Jackson.

Even with the lifting of some restrictions, Niabi Zoo staff will continue to disinfect high traffic areas and provide added hand washing stations throughout the zoo.

Guests are still asked to respect social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit the Niabi Zoo website or Facebook page.