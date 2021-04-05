Niabi Zoo opening for the season this weekend

Niabi Zoo will open for the 2021 season this weekend, with a members-only opening on Saturday and then fully open to the general public on Sunday.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo!” said Director, Lee Jackson. “It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal.”

With current COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois, Niabi Zoo will open at 25% attendance capacity. In order to maintain the limited capacity, all guests will need to purchase tickets before visiting the zoo on the Niabi Zoo website.

Guests have two daily three-hour time frames to choose:

9 a.m. to noon (last entry at 11 a.m.)

Noon to 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

“We can’t wait to welcome the Quad City community back to the zoo but we want to make sure we are doing so with the safety of our staff, animals and guest in mind,” added Jackson. “We are excited to be able to allow visitors into our Biodiversity and Reptile buildings once again, the arrival of White Rhino (a first at Niabi) later this spring will be a great kick off to what we look forward to being a wonderful season.”

Other safety measures in place at the zoo include:

Increased sanitation schedules in high touchpoint areas.

Face covering (mask or shields) requirements for staff and guests through the front gates, inside open buildings, train, carousel, restrooms, gift shops and anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6ft.

Public health reminders for guest online and in the zoo including social distancing floor markers and safety signage.

Hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.

Niabi Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, with last entry at 2 p.m. Admission to the zoo will be free from April 11 to April 17, but tickets still need to be acquired online for entry.