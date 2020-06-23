Niabi Zoo ready to reopen

1  of  4
Phase 4 of Illinois starts Friday and places like zoos are able to reopen and the Niabi Zoo is ready to do so after months of being closed.

It will reopen Friday at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. for cleaning. The latest time people can enter will be at 3 p.m.

Staff are required to wear masks and guests are recommended to, but they will need to when in the gift shop or restrooms.

Social distancing paw prints have been added to help keep people six feet apart.

“This is new for everybody so we’re just trying to do the best we can and make sure people can come out and have a good time and stay safe,” said Lee Jackson, the director at the Niabi Zoo.

Tickets can only be purchased online through their website.

