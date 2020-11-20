Niabi Zoo receives $25,000 grant

Niabi Zoo received a $25,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.

The zoo says it will be used to offset some of the veterinary expenses.

The zoo is home to over 800 animals, from insects to large mammals.

“The cost of providing world class veterinary care for everything from routine physical exams to advanced surgical procedures is significant to say the least,” zoo director Lee Jackson said in a news release announcing the grant. “With our earned revenues drastically curtailed due to the COVID pandemic, we are grateful to have had the assistance of such a generous and important community organization. With the support of this important grant award the Niabi Zoo has been able to continue, uninterrupted, its high level of medical care for all of the animals in our collection.”

Niabi Zoo is currently closed for the season and will reopen to the public in April 2021.