The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley has received a grant for $160,000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, the zoo announced Friday evening in a news release.

The grant will help fund the new Painted Dog exhibit, “an important component in our Niabi Zoo Masterplan,” said Director Lee Jackson.

“So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, and are underway at the zoo,” said Jackson. “Rhinos, prairie dogs, and now Painted Dogs will be added to the list of exciting new animals to experience at Niabi. This wonderfully generous gift will bring us that much closer to having the entire exhibit paid for,” he said.

“This grant, and the many donations received by our community mean we are almost there!”

