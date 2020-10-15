Niabi Zoo replaces annual Boo at the Zoo with new event for kids

The Boo at the Zoo at Niabi Zoo will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and safety guidelines put in place by the State of Illinois.

Luckily for families hoping to find a Halloween festivity to enjoy this year, there is still an option at the zoo.

The Niabi Zoo will be giving the first 200 guests in a costume and mask a goodie bag. The Boo at the Zoo is normally one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, so they’re hoping this promotion will draw in more families this Halloween.

More information can be found on their website.