One of Niabi Zoo’s best-known residents, Savanna, a 19-year-old female African lion, was humanely euthanized Thursday due to complications caused by breast cancer, and progressive kidney failure, director Lee Jackson said.

“This is never and easy decision — the Zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team, and managers in the end had to consider her welfare and best quality of life,” he said in a Thursday release. “That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Savanna and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo, and to the tireless dedication of our keeper, and veterinary staffs.”

As animal care science and veterinary techniques have improved, many animals in zoos are living well past what can be expected by their wild counterparts, the zoo said.

Older animals in zoos face the same challenges as elderly humans; dental, eye and joint issues, digestive problems, and weakened immune function. At Niabi Zoo, keepers, and veterinarians work closely to make sure all of or animals have the best possible quality of life throughout every stage of life. All animals, but particularly the older ones, are monitored daily for subtle signs, change in mobility, body condition, appetite, demeanor, and interactions with conspecifics, with any changes noted and recorded in exacting detail.

Savanna was born on May 3, 2002 and came to Niabi when she was just 5 days old, and hand-reared by her keeper. Savanna was a recognized favorite at the zoo for a generation of Niabi Zoo visitors, and was the last remaining African lion at the zoo. She was often mistaken for a young male by visitors because of her mane.

