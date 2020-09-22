Niabi Zoo says goodbye to beloved African lion

One of Niabi Zoo’s beloved African lions, Nala, a 17-year-old female, was euthanized due to her advanced bone cancer on September 21, 2020 (photo courtesy of Niabi Zoo).

Niabi Zoo sadly announced that one of their African lions, Nala, a 17-year-old female, was euthanized on Monday due to her advanced Osteosarcoma (bone cancer).

“This is never an easy decision. The Zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team, and managers in the end had to consider her welfare and best quality of life,” said Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Nala and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo, and to the tireless dedication of our keeper, and veterinary staffs.”

Jackson also pointed out that veterinary techniques have improved that allow animals to zoos to live longer than what is expected than in the wild.

Zoo keepers and veterinarians work together to make sure the animals have the best quality of life, especially with the difficulties as they age, and constantly monitor the animal’s daily behaviors, such as mobility, body condition, appetite and demeanor, recording any changes.

Nala arrived at Niabi Zoo when she was one and a half years old and soon became a favorite for visitors to the zoo.

Niabi Zoo still has a second female lion, 18-year-old Savanna, for visitors to view.