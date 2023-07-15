The Niabi Zoo welcomes its newest inhabitants: Three African Painted Dogs (Lycaon pictus.) This species is a native of the grasslands of East Africa, and has never been housed at Niabi Zoo before, a news release says.

African Painted Dogs (Niabi Zoo)

African Painted Dogs are highly intelligent and social keystone species in Africa. Like North American Wolves, they play a critical role in the health of their ecosystem. And like our wolves, they have been persecuted by humans and are now an endangered species.

“We are proud to be able to share this beautiful species with the community and tell its story,” said Director Lee Jackson. “Niabi has been working with conservationists in Africa who are on the front line of Painted Dog research for several years now, and we have on a number of occasions brought in some of those scientists to share their work with our guest.”

The Painted Dog exhibit was constructed using funds from Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Tourism Grant, Rock Island County American Rescue Plan Act funds, a generous grant from the Carver Charitable Trust and donations from the community.

Plan your visit

Niabi Zoo, which is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County, offers an opportunity to explore more than 40 acres in Coal Valley, with more than 200 animal species. The Niabi Zoo is home to more than 800 animals from around the world. Niabi Zoo strives to instill a sense of care and understanding for wild animals in each and every visitor. For more information, visit here.

Work with the Zoo!

The Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation (NZFP) seeks passionate, motivated community leaders to join its board. The Niabi Zoo foundation, as the sole official fundraising arm of Niabi Zoo, plays a leading role in the growth and expansion of the zoo as it moves toward realization of its master plan. Board members will work closely with zoo staff while planning fundraising events both on and off zoo grounds. For more information, contact Krisan Steiger at 4niabizoofoundation@ebirkan. For prices and hours of operation, visit here.

Niabi Zoo is a member of the Zoological Association of America. Member institutions are held to the highest standards of animal care and welfare. The ZAA is the fastest-growing professional zoo organization in the United States.

