Niabi Zoo’s online auction for rhinos ends Wednesday

The Niabi Zoo White Rhino Campaign online auction continues until Wednesday as part of an initiative to bring White Rhinos to the zoo.

“The selection of items to choose from is astounding” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson in a news release. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful artwork from some of our incredibly talented local artist, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal-themed baskets and gifts.”

All proceeds from the auction go directly to the White Rhino Campaign. Participants can bid or make a donation at YourCharityAuction.com./NiabiZoo

Zoo staff have been very busy over the last couple of months getting everything ready for the arrival of this iconic species, but there is still much to do. We are counting on the continued generous support of this amazing community to help us bring these wonderful animals to the Quad Cities” said Jackson.

In the early 1900s there were fewer than 50 Southern White Rhinos left in existence. Today, thanks to intense conservation efforts both in zoos and in the wild, the population now sits at about 18,000. A stark contrast to their cousins, the Northern White and Western Black rhinos. These species both became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.

