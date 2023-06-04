The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) and the Apple River State Bank (ARSB) will sponsor a three-person magic show in the Apple River Event Center as a fund raiser for the Eagle Nature Foundation at 7 p.m. June 20. The three professional magicians from Jo Daviess County, who will donate their time to help ENF raise needed funds to study the Bald Eagle, are Jim McCrea, P.T. Murphy and David Sigafus.

This show was postponed from its original date this winter because of bad weather.

This will be a night of fun for the whole family. Each magician will present about an hour of his magic for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the magic show, there will be drawings for door prizes, as well as a drawing for a 50/50 raffle.

Advance tickets may be purchased from the Eagle Nature Foundation office at 300 East Hickory St., Apple River, or from any branch of the Apple River State Bank for $10 each. Tickets at the door will be $15 each. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle can be purchased from the Eagle Nature Foundation for $5 per ticket or 12 tickets for $50. A person does not have to be present to win the 50/50 raffle.

Refreshments at the show will be furnished by the Apple River State Bank. There will be a 15-minute break in the show for people to relax and enjoy these refreshments.