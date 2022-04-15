The Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday that weather permitting, bridge washing on Interstate 80 over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities will begin on Monday, April 18.

There will be nightly lane closures in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays during the bridge washing, which is estimated to take two weeks to complete, according to an IDOT release.

Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 under the bridge in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

