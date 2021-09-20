Nikulski Financial breaks ground in Bettendorf

Nikulski Financial, Inc., broke ground Monday on its new corporate headquarters at 4275 Ontario Drive in Bettendorf.

Among those attending were Mayor Bob Gallagher and City Alderman Greg Adamson, says a news release.



Nikulski Financial, Inc., a fee only Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) will have its new corporate headquarters in the Shops of the Woodlands business development. The new site will be off 53rd Street, between Devils Glen and the roundabout at Middle Road, just behind the Genesis Family Practice on Ontario Drive.

Nikulski has partnered with Ted Rebitzer, Andy Doyle and QC Iowa Realty, The Windmiller Group, Studio 483 Architects and Townsend Engineering, for the design of the building and Dover Design will provide interior design plans, the release says.

For more information, visit the website.