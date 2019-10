A crash involving a tractor in Sterling leaves a 9-year-old girl dead.

It happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 40 near Ridge Road.

Whiteside County Deputies say, a woman driving a car tried to pass a tractor hauling a grain cart.

The car hit the back of the grain cart.

Because of the impact, the passenger in the car, a nine-year-old girl, was airlifted to the hospital.

She later died from her injuries.

The driver is recovering.