Residents in Rapids City can use the water from their faucets safely again.

The village said in a news release that a water valve was malfunctioning and needed to be replaced. Repairs and shut down of water services were scheduled for Monday, October 2. At the time of the release, the village thought a boil order would be necessary after the repairs were completed. However, the water valve has been replaced with an interruption in services, so no boil order is necessary.

Residents with questions about their water or other concerns can call the village at (309) 496-2321.