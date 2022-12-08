A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital.

Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike.

He wound up with a fractured skull and a broken leg. He had to wear a leg cast for three months.

His mother was surprised when she heard no charges are being filed against the driver for the hit and run.

“In shock, honestly, because all the evidence is there, and if you go through all the evidence, it is there,” Danielle Keel said. “So it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal responded to Local 4 News with a statement, saying in part: “Unfortunately, right now, there isn’t sufficient evidence to criminally prove who was driving the car at the time of the collision. Therefore, we are declining to file any charges at this time.”

Villareal said the car involved was a rental and several different people could have been driving the car when it hit the boy.