Students at Moline High School have an unexpected day off today.

Parents and guardians received an email from Chris Moore this morning, informing them of a power outage at this school this morning. MidAmerican Energy arrived on scene and walked through the school with the Building Supervisor. It was determined there was not enough light from the building to safely hold classes and school was canceled. Power was restored to the building by 8:30 a.m. Students who don’t have transportation home will be allowed to stay in a safe place.

Today’s class schedule was supposed to be periods 1-4, followed by finals for periods 6-7. With no school today, tomorrow will be finals for periods 1, 2, 3 and 6 and Friday will be finals for periods 4, 5 and 7.