No criminal charges for Moline teacher on administrative leave

Criminal charges won’t be filed against a Moline High School teacher, who’s been on administrative leave since last November.

Moline Police say they were called after the teacher sent something pornographic in nature to students via Snapchat. They say there was a delay by the social media platform in returning records to the police department. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney then reviewed the case, and determined the video, which was deleted right away, was not sent out knowingly or intentionally.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District says they are doing their own internal investigation, and should have results soon.