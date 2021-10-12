No deal yet between Deere and UAW: Deadline 30 hours away

There’s no deal yet between Deere and the United Auto Workers, and the deadline is now 30 hours away.

The strike deadline is 11:59 Wednesday.

The United Auto Workers has not walked out on John Deere since 1986, when workers voted down a six-year contract on Sunday about 90% of the union workers voted no setting the stage for a potential work shutdown.

The rejected deal would have covered about 10,000 workers at 14 facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.

Deere’s stock hitting $394 per share back in May but falling to $330 is now now labor-issue news.

The labor dispute and potential strike also have the attention of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“We are a union state and so I would remind employees across the state how valuable it is to have talent employers on their payroll,” said Pritzker.

And U.S Senator Dick Durbin has responded, too.

“We don’t need a strike at a major employers like John Deere. I hope they can work it out in the closing hours,” said Durbin.

A strike also could have a trickle-down effect on Deere suppliers and anyone doing business with workers who will be on strike pay.

“The income that people will be getting as far as their benefits in a strike versus what they’re getting otherwise, and what’s driving the economy, is people have a lot of extra cash in their pockets. We want to keep it that way, so let’s hope again that calm heads prevail,” said David Nelson, of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.

