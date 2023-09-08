If you’re looking to add a fabulous feline to your family, this is the purrfect opportunity!

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center has lifted adoption fees on all cats and kittens September 8-9! While staff is getting ready for the weekend “Paw”ty at The Pub event, the cool cats are having a “paw”ty of their own and are looking for their forever homes! To see available cats and kittens ready for adoption, click here.

Join the feline frenzy with no adoption fees for cat and kittens Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. each day at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, located at 724 2nd Ave. W., Milan. For more information, click here.