‘No Foot Too Small’ organization partners with local hospitals in creating bereavement suites designed for pregnancy loss

Pregnancy loss isn’t rare, and local organizations and hospitals are working to help parents grieve.

An organization based in Coralville called “No Foot Too Small” is focused on this exact type of loss.

The nonprofit’s mission is to celebrate angels, unite families and create bereavement suites nationwide.

No matter what the circumstance may be, losing a child is more devastating than words can describe.

“We looked up, and she wasn’t moving on the ultrasound, and like, we knew that she wasn’t alive anymore because we didn’t see the heartbeat,” says Ashley Locker.

Locker lost her baby, Lydia Jade, back in August.

“I remember after they told us, ‘Your daughter doesn’t have a heartbeat; you’re going to have to start your labor process soon.’ I remember hearing other babies, and it was really hard because I knew that our baby wouldn’t cry when she was born,” says Locker.

To comfort her, the hospital moved her to a private area.

It’s a familiar feeling for Robin Boudreau, Executive Director of the NFTS organization, after she lost her son, Beau.

“I felt really alone, and I felt like pregnancy and infant loss was something that nobody talked about. It opened the door for that conversation but also offers a place so these families can feel joy,” says Boudreau.

The nonprofit organization helps mothers connect with other mothers experiencing similar situations.

They also celebrate angels, unite families and work with local hospitals to create bereavement suites for mothers dealing with pregnancy loss — including one here locally at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Boudreau says, “These suites are really designed to feel like home. Like Ashley said, that is where you mourn, but that is also where you celebrate. All of the memories that these families will have with their children are within those walls.”

The organization is also partnering with the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City and MercyOne in Dubuque.

The local bereavement suite here locally will be available this summer.