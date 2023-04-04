No injuries were reported but five people were displaced after a fire in Moline early this morning.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of 34th Avenue this morning at about 12:53 a.m. The first fire company arrived within six minutes and reported a two-story single-family residence with smoke and fire coming from the roof. The residents of the home told firefighters they smelled smoke and were alerted of the fire by smoke detectors. They evacuated the home before the fire department arrived.

The first fire company began an interior attack on the fire while the next arriving companies assisted with suppression and overhaul. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within ten minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene for about an hour pulling ceiling materials and checking for any evidence of a smoldering fire. Five residents were displaced from their home, but no injuries were reported during this incident.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in three engine companies, an aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Additional assistance was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Police Department.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. If anyone has any information about this fire, please call Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at (309) 524-2250.