No injuries were reported after a fire in Clinton today.

The Clinton Fire Department (CFD) was called to the 1900 block of 15th Avenue South for a report of a structure fire with a person trapped on the second floor. When they arrived, firefighters found a fire in a bedroom on the second floor. They searched the second floor for a victim and knocked down the fire with a water can. The next arriving company stretched a fire attack hose line and assisted with the search, but no victim was found.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and there was smoke damage throughout the second floor. The Clinton Fire responded with 13 personnel on the first alarm and the Camanche Fire Department provided a rapid intervention crew.

The Red Cross is providing housing for the affected residents. The Clinton Police Department assisted with traffic control and the subsequent investigation, which remains open at this time.