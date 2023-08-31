No one was injured after a natural gas leak at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton yesterday.

On August 30 at about 12:36 p.m., the Clinton Fire Department was called to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth Street, for a natural gas leak. A four-inch natural gas line was hit by a contractor who was doing work at the hospital.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with a ladder company, two engine companies, two paramedic ambulances, the Fire Chief, two Assistant Fire Chiefs and the Battalion Chief, for a total of 14 personnel. They found the leak on the north end of the building and Alliant Energy arrived on scene to shut off the gas.

Staff at MercyOne immediately followed safety procedures to ensure the safety of their coworkers, visitors and patients. After the gas was shut off, the Fire Department and Alliant Energy crews determined no natural gas was in the building and the hospital returned to normal operations.

Fire crews were assisted on the scene by Alliant Energy, the Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton County Communications.