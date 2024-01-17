Freezing temperatures posed a challenge to Galesburg firefighters as they battled a fire in the city last night.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of W. Losey Street on January 16 at about 11:24 p.m. Their response included all three stations and the 12 personnel on duty.

When they arrived on the scene, fire crews found flames engulfing the covered front porch on the east side of the residence. The Central station crew began an attack with a hose line and extinguished the fire. Two cats were found by crews inside the structure and the building’s occupant was outside when first responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

The department initiated an emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel to provide emergency coverage to the city and relieve crews that were working in sub-zero temperatures.

The exterior of the building sustained heavy fire damage and the first floor sustained moderate smoke damage throughout. Galesburg Fire Department Investigators determined the cause of the fire as unintentional. Preliminary damages are estimated at approximately $15,000.