No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that heavy fire had engulfed a detached garage and was spreading to the nearby home. The Brooks Street Station crew entered the structure with an attack line to extinguish the blaze. The Fremont Street Station crew searched the home, located the family dog and handed him to Galesburg Police Officers waiting outside. No injuries were reported.

The garage sustained heavy fire damage, with damage to the exterior of the home, while the interior of the home sustained minor smoke damage. A preliminary damage estimate is set at $30,000. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire was not intentional.