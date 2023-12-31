Residents of a home in Sterling may have lost their possessions, but they still have their dog after a fire in Sterling today that involved several area fire departments.

The Sterling and Rock Falls Fire Departments, CGH EMS and Sterling Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at a residential two story home in the 500 block of 15th Avenue in Sterling on December 31 at about 6:02 a.m. Sterling police officers were the first to arrive and reported all occupants were out of the home. They also rescued a dog.

The first arriving firefighters found a working fire at about 6:07 a.m. with heavy smoke and fire coming from what appeared to be the kitchen area. A MABAS Box 10 to the Box Alarm Level was struck, bringing additional assistance, including:

Dixon Rural Fire Department

Prophetstown Fire Protection District

Milledgeville Fire Protection District and

Amboy Fire Department’s Assistant Chief

The Morrison and Amboy Fire Departments provided coverage for Sterling and Rock Falls while fire crews extinguished the fire. It was brought under control by 6:37 a.m. and salvage and overhaul began.

The Sterling Fire Department investigated the fire and determined it started in the kitchen area, but the investigation continues. No residents were injured but they lost a major part of their belongings.