A fire at Burlington High School was accidental, according to a news release from Battalion Chief Luke Sneller.

At 5:42 p.m. Thursday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the high school, 421 Terrace Drive, for a report of a fire on the roof near the gymnasium. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke in the area.

After further investigation, they found a small portion of the rubber roofing material melting. Firefighters used a small amount of water to extinguish the burning roof.

The fire started because of a hot piece of slag that resulted from welding work. The slag then contacted the rubber base of a safety cone, which melted into the rubber roofing membrane, the release says.

The fire is classified as accidental and not considered suspicious. Damage costs are estimated to be $3,000.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Fire Department, BHS staff, and Carl A. Nelson staff. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:33 p.m.