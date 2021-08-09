No injuries from structure fire, investigation continues

No one was injured in a Friday structure fire that remains under investigation.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Clinton firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the bedroom of a home on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue South, a news release says.

No smoke was showing from the exterior of a home on the 1 1/2-story wood-frame house. Crews found and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom, then did overhaul and ventilation, the release says.

The fire, which was contained to the bedroom, left smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. A working smoke detector alerted the homeowner, “who called the fire department early, limiting damage and preventing casualties,” the release says.