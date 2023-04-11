No one was injured in a fire Sunday at the ADM plant in Clinton, according to a news release.

About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway ADM for a fire in a pellet cooler. Crews responded with 12 personnel in two aerial apparatus, an engine, and two ALS ambulances. Camanche Fire Department was dispatched as automatic aid and responded in one apparatus with four personnel.

First-arriving units met with ADM personnel to determine the current situation and prepare an action plan. A unified command was established with Fire Department and ADM personnel. At that time, it was determined that there was a small fire inside a pellet storage bin and the fire suppression system was working as intended.

Working with ADM personnel, responders decided to allow the suppression system to continue to extinguish the fire while responders observed conditions, according to the release.

Shortly after, the pellet cooler was accessed and any remaining smoldering spots were extinguished. After ADM and Fire Department personnel assessed the area, fire units were cleared from the scene and command was terminated, the release says.