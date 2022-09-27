No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility and employees evacuating the building. Firefighters located the fire inside the west side door of the building and brought it under control within 10 minutes.

Eleven Burlington Firefighters were assisted at the scene by eight West Burlington firefighters, the West Burlington Police Department and maintenance staff from Borghi USA. Three off-duty Burlington Firefighters reported for duty to cover additional calls. Employees activated the fire alarm system and attempted to control the fire with fire extinguishers. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments and is not considered suspicious. The facility did receive significant smoke damages and fire damage was limited to a small portion of the building. Damage estimates are not available at this time.