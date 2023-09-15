No one was injured when a car and a school bus crashed early Friday, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

About 7 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Fulfs Road at the intersection of Folkers Drive in rural Morrison. Responding deputies and sheriff’s office administration determined that a sedan, driven by a 16-year-old, was traveling east on Fulfs Road and rear-ended a school bus stopped at a pick-up point.

Neither occupant of the sedan, nor any of the 11 children on the bus, were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Milledgevillve Fire & EMS, Morrison EMS, Sterling Public Schools, First Student, Hunter’s Body Shop, and Gonzalo’s Towing, the release says.