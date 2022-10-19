Davenport firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street on Tuesday, October 18 at about 5:27 p.m. after Scott County Communications received multiple calls that the rear porch of a building was on fire.

When first responders arrived, they discovered that flames were spreading up the exterior of the structure from the second floor to the third story roof. An aggressive attack from the exterior hose line, combined with fire crews on the roof moving quickly, exposed the fire extension and minimized the damage to the interior of the building.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced as the fire damage was kept to the exterior. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.