No injuries were reported after a fire in an attached garage in Davenport yesterday afternoon.

The Davenport Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 2600 block of West 56th Street on July 5 at about 3:11 p.m. They responded with five fire vehicles and one command vehicle with 16 personnel. The first company to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames from the attached garage. They were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. The garage had extensive fire damage, while the home suffered minor smoke and water damage. The homeowners were able to exit the home safely on their own. There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.