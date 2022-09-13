No one was injured in a fire on Homestead Avenue in Davenport last night.

Firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue at about 10:53 p.m. on Monday, September 12 in response to a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they discovered a small one story home that had heavy fire coming from the front and sides of the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes. Extensive fire damage was observed on the interior and exterior of the home.

No injuries were reported and the sole adult resident was assisted by the Red Cross as the building is not currently habitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and any additional information will be released by the Fire Marshal.