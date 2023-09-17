No injuries were reported in a structure fire in Davenport Friday night.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Brady Street on September 15 at about 9:25 p.m. Their response included five fire apparatus, one command vehicle and 16 personnel. The first arriving unit found smoke coming from the roof of a three story building. The building contains several businesses and firefighters helped occupants out of the building. The fire was under control in 30 minutes, owing to the fire being in the roof and multiple layers of roofing material. However, an extensive amount of overhaul was necessary to confirm extinguishment.

There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation and any additional information will be released by the Fire Marshal.