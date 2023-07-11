Electrical issues appear to be the cause of an early morning fire in Burlington today.

In a news release, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 500 block of S. 10th in Burlington this morning at about 12:21 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a house. When they arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story window. A box alarm was struck, calling in 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters. The West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy and Gas assisted firefighters at the scene.

The homeowner and two other roommates were able to escape the fire and there were no reported injuries. The home had no working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross aided the displaced occupants. The fire has been ruled undetermined and appears to be electrical in nature, according to the release from Capt. Robert Berndt, Interim Fire Marshal.