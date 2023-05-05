A Burlington home could be declared a total loss following an early-morning fire.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a reported house fire at 3:10 a.m. on Friday May 5. When Burlington Police officers arrived first to the site in the 1100 block of S. Central Avenue in Burlington, they reported flames showing from a second-floor window. A box alarm was struck, calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters and Danville and Mediapolis firefighters on stand-by. Firefighters arrived at 3:15 a.m. and discovered a second-floor bedroom on fire. The fire was brought under control by 3:31 a.m.

The two-story home was vacant, and the fire damage was contained to the second floor and attic space with smoke and water damage throughout. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but authorities say the house is likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy, and there were no

injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:00 a.m.