No injuries were reported in a Clinton fire that forced residents to evacuate in the middle of the night.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue S on October 9 at about 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found local law enforcement officers helping residents evacuate and ensuring that nearby structures were unoccupied. Fire crews found smoke and fire on the second level in the hallway. They entered the structure and quickly found and extinguished the fire with a water can.

Three of the four occupied apartments had already evacuated; they were alerted by smoke detectors and law enforcement personnel. Firefighters found occupants in one apartment and they sheltered in place until smoke and gases had been ventilated from the hall. Once the area had been ventilated, they were safely evacuated.

Fire crews remained on the scene performing salvage, overhaul and investigations, with the assistance of the Clinton Police Department. The scene was turned over to the owner of the property and residents were allowed back inside the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported by residents or fire crews.