The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 100 block of South Sixth Street for a report of a structure fire. All units responded and the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched as a rapid intervention team (RIT). The first arriving unit reported gray smoke coming from the eaves of the home and began a 360 degree inspection of the building. Police officers on the scene reported that the home’s residents were alerted by their smoke detectors and evacuated the home. No other residents were believed to be inside. Neighbors had been alerted and the area was secured. During their inspection, they noted the smoke was emitting from the eaves of all four sides, but it was heavier on the D side.

Fire crews entered the home and found the fire in the attic. They quickly got a knock down on the fire, containing it to the attic. Additional crews entered the home to secure the utilities and perform a search. No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.