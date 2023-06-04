No injuries were reported in an early morning fire that Galesburg fire investigators say was unintentional

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Blaine Avenue this morning at about 5:20 a.m. They responded with all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the home. Four residents escaped before the fire department arrived. The Brooks Street Station crew entered with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The Central Station crew arrived to search the building while the Fremont Street Station crew secured gas and power to the residence.



The fire was confined to the attic, which sustained heavy fire damage. The home’s interior sustained minor smoke and water damage throughout. No injuries were reported and a preliminary damage estimate is around $14,000. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional and the investigation is closed.