No injuries in early-morning fire in vacant house

No one was injured in an early-morning fire in a vacant house Thursday in Clinton.

The blaze began shortly after 2 a.m. on the 500 block of 8th Avenue South, says a news release from Clinton Fire Department.

A 12-person crew responded to the scene, where Camanche firefighters were dispatched for automatic aid. Crews found fire and light smoke coming from a second-floor window.

The fire was under control and the building was searched within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Clinton Police provided traffic control and assisted with finding the building owner. Clinton Street Department provided barricades and helped secure the building